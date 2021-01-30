CDC Builds on Biden’s Face Mask Mandate
Rich Thomaselli January 30, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control on Friday built on President Joe Biden’s executive order last week mandating face masks on planes, making the refusal to wear the covering a violation of federal law.
Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.
The rule “will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," said Dr. Marty Cetron, director of CDC’s division of migration and quarantine, who signed the order.
The rule goes into effect on Monday, February 1, and applies to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares. It says travelers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while riding and while getting on and off rides. The order extends to waiting areas such as airports, train platforms and subway stations.
Airlines already require masks and have banned more than 2,500 passengers for refusing to wear one. Flight attendant unions have said a federal rule will make it easier for crews to enforce the requirement.
The order exempts children under two years of age and people with a disability that makes it unsafe to wear a mask. Travelers will be allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking.
