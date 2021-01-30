Last updated: 04:43 PM ET, Sat January 30 2021

CDC Builds on Biden’s Face Mask Mandate

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli January 30, 2021

COVID-era airport queues.
COVID-era airport queues. (Photo via iStock/Getty E+/AJ_Watt)

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday built on President Joe Biden’s executive order last week mandating face masks on planes, making the refusal to wear the covering a violation of federal law.

Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear face masks starting next week to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to the Associated Press.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly

Southwest Airlines Buoyed by Demand for Hawaii

U.S. Capitol Building

Why Travel Advisors Should Contact Their Legislators

Rocky beach in Negril, Jamaica

gallery icon 15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in January 2021

Riviera Nayarit

Riviera Nayarit Hotels Are Helping Travelers With COVID-19...

The rule “will protect Americans and provide confidence that we can once again travel safely even during this pandemic," said Dr. Marty Cetron, director of CDC’s division of migration and quarantine, who signed the order.

The rule goes into effect on Monday, February 1, and applies to passengers on airplanes, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares. It says travelers must wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while riding and while getting on and off rides. The order extends to waiting areas such as airports, train platforms and subway stations.

Airlines already require masks and have banned more than 2,500 passengers for refusing to wear one. Flight attendant unions have said a federal rule will make it easier for crews to enforce the requirement.

The order exempts children under two years of age and people with a disability that makes it unsafe to wear a mask. Travelers will be allowed to remove masks while eating or drinking.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Rocky beach in Negril, Jamaica

15 Key Travel Advisories Announced in January 2021

Canada Imposes Mandatory Hotel Quarantine, Bans Travel to Mexico and the Caribbean

Airlines Seek WHO’s Support of Post-Vaccination Travel Without Quarantine

State Department Warns Americans to Reconsider Travel

US Officials Consider Mandatory COVID-19 Testing for Domestic Flights

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS