TSA Screens Fewer Than 100,000 Passengers in Back-to-Back Days
Airlines & Airports Transportation Security Administration Patrick Clarke April 09, 2020
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened fewer than 100,000 passengers in consecutive days this week during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
TSA tallied just 94,931 travelers at checkpoints nationwide on Wednesday after screening only 97,130 on Tuesday.
The latest figures signal a dramatic dropoff from last year's numbers. For perspective, more than 2.3 million travelers were screened at airports nationwide on April 8, 2019.
"On Tuesday, 97,130 individuals were screened at TSA checkpoints nationwide. First time it's dipped lower than 100,000 during the pandemic. Yes, it's a record low. Exactly one year ago Tuesday, 2,091,056 people went through security checkpoints," TSA Public Affairs spokesperson Lisa Farbstein posted in a tweet.
BREAKING NEWS: On Tuesday, 97,130 individuals were screened at @TSA checkpoints nationwide. First time it's dipped lower than 100,000 during the pandemic. Yes, it's a record low. Exactly one year ago Tuesday, 2,091,056 people went through security checkpoints.— TSAmedia_LisaF (@TSAmedia_LisaF) April 8, 2020
Despite the decline in passenger numbers, TSA officers are facing increased risk due to the outbreak, with at least 49 employees testing positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks, according to Fox News.
For more information on Transportation Security Administration, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS