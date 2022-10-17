Last updated: 12:13 PM ET, Mon October 17 2022

TSA Screens Highest Number of Daily Passengers Since February 2020

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 17, 2022

TSA check in line, airport security
Waiting to check in at with TSA security at the airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

The United States Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced that it screened 2,494,757 airline passengers on Sunday, the highest daily total since February 2020.

According to Reuters.com, Sunday’s total number of screened passengers was the highest since February 11, 2020, when TSA officers screened nearly 2.51 million travelers. The October 16 number was down from the 2.61 million screened on the same day in 2019.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Alejandro Reynal, Four Seasons, people, hotel presidents, hotel CEOS

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Appoints Alejandro Reynal as...

Hotel guest checking in with a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Hotel Leisure Travel Revenue Projected to Surpass 2019 Levels

plane seating

Senator Wants Travelers to Complain to FAA About Smaller...

Traveler with Santa hat in airport

How the Air Travel Industry Is Preparing for the Holiday Season

The previous post-pandemic high was 2,490,490 passengers screened on July 1.

Aviation officials believe the rise in airline traffic in the fall comes as a result of the high prices and limited seating this summer limiting demand. As Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian said last week, demand for air travel “remains very strong.”

“After two years of delaying travel, it is clear that consumers are getting out and traveling the world,” Bastian said. “Business travel continues to recover in line with our expectations as bookings have improved after Labor Day and companies reconnect with their teams and their customers.”

As for the cost of flights, data from the U.S. government showed that airfares rose over 40 percent in September compared to the same month in 2021, the fastest rate on record. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed that airfares climbed due in part to airlines cutting down on flight schedules and rising fuel costs.

Data also shows that ticket prices could reach record highs during the Thanksgiving and winter holiday travel periods.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Airline seat (Photo by Clique Images via Unsplash)

Consumer Group Asking FAA for Faster Action on Airline Seats

Holiday Airfares Could Reach Record Highs

United Airlines Reportedly Purchasing 100 Widebody Aircraft

Airfare Prices Continue to Rise

Mexico Eliminates Face Mask Requirement for Air Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS