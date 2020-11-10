Last updated: 02:00 PM ET, Tue November 10 2020

TSA Shares Tips for 2020 Thanksgiving Holiday Travel

Airlines & Airports Lacey Pfalz November 10, 2020

Travelers check in with TSA at Atlanta Airport
PHOTO: Travelers check in with TSA at Atlanta Airport (photo by Eric Bowman)

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) published some tips on Thanksgiving and holiday travel this year, helping people to be as prepared as possible to travel during not only the holidays but also the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tip 1: Bring a Mask and Follow Safety Procedures

TSA has made some changes to the security screening process to help reduce the risk of COVID-19. This is known as the “Stay Healthy. Stay Secure.” campaign, and includes mask and glove-wearing by TSA officers, as well as face shields, social distancing and increased cleaning and sanitization of frequently touched surfaces. Travelers will have to momentarily remove their masks to verify their identities. Also allowed is one liquid hand sanitizer per passenger, up to 12 ounces. This item must still be removed from the carry-on during screenings, but it is allowed on flights.

Tip 2: Enroll in TSA PreCheck

Those enrolled in this program won’t have to remove their shoes, belts, lightweight jackets, electronics or liquids. This reduces touchpoints and is a better, safer option, especially for those who are deemed high risk.

Tip 3: Know What You Can Bring to Thanksgiving Dinner

Many holiday travelers like to bring a dish from home to put on their family and friends’ tables. However, some foods and dishes may trigger alarms. Food items should be placed in a clear plastic bag and taken out of the carry-on during screening and placed into a bin. Cakes, pies and casseroles can travel in carry-on luggage. Any liquid, like wine or cranberry sauce, larger than 3.4 ounces should go into a checked bag. Anything you can spill, spread, spray, pump or pour out should also be in a checked bag.

Tip 4: Download the myTSA app

The myTSA app provides travelers with 24/7 access to the most frequently requested airport security information. The app even has a database of everything you can and cannot bring in a carry-on. You can also receive flight delay notifications and help with finding the TSA PreCheck lanes.

Tip 5: Follow TSA on Social Media

Follow @AskTSA on Twitter or Facebook to learn helpful travel tips, ask questions and receive answers, all in real-time.

