Turbulence on Emirates Flight Leaves 11 Passengers Injured

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 03, 2019

Emirates Boeing 777 at takeoff
PHOTO: Emirates Boeing 777 at takeoff. (photo via Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased)

At least 11 passengers on an Emirates flight were injured Tuesday when their plane experienced severe turbulence above Singapore.

According to The Jakarta Post, Emirates Flight EK450 had departed from Dubai International Airport to Auckland Airport via Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali when the plane began to shake violently at about 35,000 feet.

The plane managed to land safely at the Bali airport at 3:07 p.m. local time Tuesday, where it was met by emergency crews. At least five passengers were treated for injuries at the airport’s medical clinic and two others were transported to a local hospital. No further information was provided on their conditions.

As a result of the incident, Emirates officials decided to take the impacted plane out of service, which resulted in a delay of several hours for the second leg of the flight. The new aircraft departed from Bali for Auckland Tuesday night.

The Emirates plane that was hit with the turbulence was inspected, cleaned and eventually returned to Dubai.

Earlier this year, an Air Canada flight en route to Sydney, Australia, experienced severe turbulence that injured as many as 35 passengers. Many of the people on board were asleep when the event occurred and were jerked from their seats.

