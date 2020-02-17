Two Airlines Confirm Couple With Coronavirus Recently Flew on Their Planes
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Mackenzie Cullen February 17, 2020
Another case of the coronavirus has come to the U.S., as Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines have confirmed an elderly Japanese couple that has traveled on their flights in and around Hawaii has been diagnosed with the virus.
The husband and wife had reportedly arrived in Hawaii on January 28, though it is unknown which airline they traveled on. They stayed in Maui until February 3, at which time the husband had begun to experience “cold-like symptoms.”
Princess Cancels 22 Voyages Due to Coronavirus ScareCruise Line & Cruise Ship
40 Americans Rescued From Quarantined Ship Are Diagnosed With...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Coronavirus Outbreak Could Impact Tourism Into 2021Impacting Travel
US to Rescue More Than 400 Americans From Quarantined Cruise ShipCruise Line & Cruise Ship
It is unknown where the couple stayed during their time in Maui.
The couple then traveled from Kahului to the island of Oahu on Hawaiian Airlines flight HA265. They lodged at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations and departed on Delta flight 611 to return to Nagoya, Japan on February 6.
After arriving home, the husband was hospitalized with a high fever. He was diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for the coronavirus. His wife was hospitalized on February 13 and was diagnosed with the virus on February 15.
Both Delta and Hawaiian Airlines are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following the couple’s diagnosis. The State DOH is investigating the couple’s Hawaiian itinerary to identify possible health risks. Hilton Hotels is also “monitoring the situation.”
At this time, more than 71,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with at least 1,770 deaths.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, Hawaii, Japan
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Mackenzie Cullen
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS