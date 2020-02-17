Last updated: 02:03 PM ET, Mon February 17 2020

Two Airlines Confirm Couple With Coronavirus Recently Flew on Their Planes

Mackenzie Cullen February 17, 2020

Hawaiian Air Airplane and Ariel view of mountains
PHOTO: Hawaiian Airlines flight. (Photo via Hawaiian Airlines)

Another case of the coronavirus has come to the U.S., as Delta Air Lines and Hawaiian Airlines have confirmed an elderly Japanese couple that has traveled on their flights in and around Hawaii has been diagnosed with the virus.

The husband and wife had reportedly arrived in Hawaii on January 28, though it is unknown which airline they traveled on. They stayed in Maui until February 3, at which time the husband had begun to experience “cold-like symptoms.”

It is unknown where the couple stayed during their time in Maui.

The couple then traveled from Kahului to the island of Oahu on Hawaiian Airlines flight HA265. They lodged at the Grand Waikikian by Hilton Grand Vacations and departed on Delta flight 611 to return to Nagoya, Japan on February 6.

After arriving home, the husband was hospitalized with a high fever. He was diagnosed with pneumonia before testing positive for the coronavirus. His wife was hospitalized on February 13 and was diagnosed with the virus on February 15.

Both Delta and Hawaiian Airlines are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following the couple’s diagnosis. The State DOH is investigating the couple’s Hawaiian itinerary to identify possible health risks. Hilton Hotels is also “monitoring the situation.”

At this time, more than 71,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, with at least 1,770 deaths.

