United Adds 44 Direct Las Vegas Flights for CES 2022 Event
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Laurie Baratti November 14, 2021
The CES 2022 event will return in-person to Las Vegas, taking place from January 5-8, 2022, and feature exhibitions from over 1,600 technology companies from around the globe. In response to feedback from its business customers and increased demand, United Airlines has just announced that it’s expanding its flight schedule to facilitate attendees’ travel to the seminal tech convention.
The carrier today announced the early January addition of 14 new direct flights between Las Vegas and Boston; San Jose, California; and Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, Florida. It will also add 30 new flights from its hub airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, and Washington D.C./Dulles., altogether representing a 37-percent increase in capacity, compared with the airline’s usual January schedule to Las Vegas.
"The return of in-person conferences and events is a very positive sign in the pandemic recovery, and United is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this increase in demand," said Ankit Gupta, senior vice president of Domestic Planning and United Express. "We're adding about 80 percent of the capacity we did for CES in 2020, demonstrating that business travel is on the rebound and our customers are eager to reunite with clients and colleagues."
Between October 27 and November 9, searches on United’s website for Las Vegas flights around the CES 2022 dates rose by 70 percent over the prior two-week period. United also recently conducted a survey of its business customers, and found that almost 20 percent of them anticipate travel to meetings and conferences will actually exceed pre-pandemic levels next year.
During the conference’s peak arrival days (January 3-4), United will operate 81 flights to Sin City, and 109 flights on the peak departure days (January 8-10). Tickets for all of these flights are now available to purchase on United’s website.
United’s new Las Vegas flights:
— Eight direct flights from San Jose, California
— Six direct flights from Fort Lauderdale, Boston and Orlando
— 15 additional flights from San Francisco, and nine flights on a larger aircraft
— Eight additional flights from Los Angeles, and four flights on a larger aircraft
— Five additional flights from Washington D.C./Dulles
— Two additional flights from New York/Newark
For more information, visit united.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
For more information on United Airlines, Las Vegas
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS