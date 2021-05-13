United Airlines Adding Alcoholic Beverages, Food Options to Longer Flights
May 13, 2021
United Airlines announced that customers on most flights over two hours would soon be able to purchase beer, wine and other alcoholic beverages.
Starting on June 1, United will become the first major airline to sell White Claw Hard Seltzer onboard its aircraft, along with offering Breckenridge Brewery Juice Drop Hazy IPA, Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois and Red, white and sparkling wine options.
The airline is also introducing a revamped menu of for-purchase snacks and brand-new premium cabin meal options on most flights over 1,500 miles and hub-to-hub flights over 800 miles or more than two hours.
“We know that having a wide variety of gourmet food and beverage options is important to our customers and we look forward to introducing these exciting, new options to enhance their flying experience,” United chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said. “Our new contactless payment technology enables us to safely introduce this new menu on select flights as we continue to see more customer return to flying.”
In addition to offering three new snack boxes—Tapas Box, Takeoff Box and Recline Box—United is adding three a la carte snacks to its menu, including Tru Fru Banana Bites, Food Should Taste Good Chips & Salsa Box and GourmetNut Mega Omega Trail Mix.
To help keep passengers safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom, passengers will be able to purchase all of the new and existing offerings through the carrier’s new mobile wallet technology.
