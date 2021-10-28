Last updated: 12:13 PM ET, Thu October 28 2021

United Airlines Adding More Flights to London

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood October 28, 2021

United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off.
United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines announced it would add five new flights to London’s Heathrow Airport from key destinations in the United States, starting in March 2022.

The carrier revealed its plans to add two more flights from New York/Newark, additional trips from both Denver and San Francisco and an all-new direct flight from Boston. With the launches, United will become the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop service between the top seven business markets and London.

In total, the airline will offer 22 flights per day from the U.S. to London, and more flights between New York City and London than any other carrier.

United currently operates a total of seven flights to Heathrow from the U.S, including two daily flights from New York/Newark and Washington D.C., and one daily flight from Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco.

“For nearly 30 years, United has provided a critical link between the U.S. and London, maintaining service throughout the pandemic and strategically growing our schedule to keep our customers in these key global business centers connected,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said.

“London is an integral part of United's network and we remain confident demand will continue to grow, particularly as international business travel returns in 2022,” Quayle continued.

In December, service will increase to 10 daily flights, with additional flights from New York/Newark and Chicago, just in time for the winter holidays.

Earlier this month, United announced the largest transatlantic expansion in its history with 10 new flights and five new destinations, including Amman, Jordan; Bergen, Norway; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Tenerife in the Spanish Canary Islands.

