United Airlines Pilot Comes to the Rescue for College Student

A United Airlines pilot rescued a college student who had been stranded by another airline.

Kiana Coffin was flying back to college in Oregon when her flight was diverted to Seattle. The airline booked her a hotel room but then she was forgotten about.

"The airline had basically stuck her in a hotel room overnight and had forgotten about her," Kiana's father, Dave Coffin, said in a video. "At one point, I was about to go book a flight and go get her myself and by the grace of God, (the pilot, Robert Fonte) came into our lives and helped us out."

United first pilot Fonte noticed Coffin with TSA agents at the airport in Seattle and thought she might be in trouble. He asked her if she was okay, at which point she began to cry as she told him her story.

Fonte thought of his own daughter and what he would do if she were in the same situation and went to the ticket counter to see what could be done to help her.

United doesn’t fly from Seattle to Portland, but Fonte purchased a ticket for Coffin regardless. "From dad to dad, there are no words that could express my gratitude towards Robert for what he has done," Dave said.

According to a USA Today report, the two dads are now texting buddies and consider themselves friends.

United shared the Fonte’s story in a Father’s Day tribute honoring the pilot.

