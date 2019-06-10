United Airlines Introduces New ConnectionSaver Tool
United Airlines introduced Monday the ConnectionSaver, a new tool dedicated to helping travelers connecting from one flight to the next.
The tool automatically identifies departing flights that can be held for connecting customers. ConnectionSaver also ensures that those who have already boarded the aircraft arrive at their destination on time.
As part of the service, ConnectionSaver sends personalized text messages to every connecting customer with clear directions to the gate for their flight and information about how long the walk will take.
The new tool from United automatically scans flights for customers who are making tight connections to determine if the connecting flight can be held without inconveniencing other customers.
“Through improved technology and our dedication to running a reliable operation, customers with tight connections are making their flights,” United chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said in a statement. “With summer travel picking up, as many as 150,000 customers will make connections on United flights every day and our goal is to provide our employees and these customers with the most up-to-date information to make connecting as stress-free as possible.”
The airline tested the tool at Denver International Airport before expanding it to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. Over the last four months of testing, more than 14,400 customers who would have otherwise missed their connections were able to make their flights thanks to ConnectionSaver.
Earlier this year, United added more detailed and helpful connection information to its reimagined mobile app. Customers using the latest version of the app will be prompted with information about their arrival and departing gates and a map of the airport once they land.
