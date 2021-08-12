Last updated: 09:50 AM ET, Thu August 12 2021

United Airlines Announces More Inclusive Changes to Employee Uniform Policy

United Airlines plane taking off.
United Airlines plane taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines announced a more flexible uniform policy for flight attendants to allow for greater self-expression while working.

According to CNN.com, officials from United revealed the changes were implemented to allow more gender expression freedom for employees and “empower our employees to represent themselves in the way they feel most confident.”

The new policies will allow flight attendants of all genders can now wear nail polish and “natural-looking” makeup, have long hair and show visible tattoos smaller than the size of the employee's work badge.

United said the new rules go into effect September 15 and will expand to other work groups, including pilots, later in the year.

“Our modernized appearance guidelines promote a supportive, encouraging, and positive environment for our employees and customers alike,” a carrier spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

Airline officials said the more flexible uniform policies were based on feedback from employees and investors through town halls, resource groups and other channels. The rules also apply to other customer-facing employees, including customer service representatives and airport workers.

A study last month revealed that around 85 percent of flight attendants in the U.S. have dealt with an unruly passenger incident in 2021. Almost 60 percent of respondents said they had experienced at least five incidents of travelers misbehaving this year, while 17 percent reported the incident got physical.

