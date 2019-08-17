United Airlines Announces New Flights to Tokyo, Japan
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood August 17, 2019
United Airlines announced it would launch service between four of its top hubs in the United States and Haneda International Airport in Tokyo.
The airline will begin operating nonstop service between Chicago, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and Washington, D.C. and the Japanese airport on March 28, subject to government approval.
Currently, United offers daily nonstop service between San Francisco and Haneda, which is located approximately 15 minutes from downtown Tokyo. Tickets for the new flights to Japan will be available for purchase starting Saturday, August 17.
“Our new service to Haneda gives our customers more choice and connections to more than 65 destinations throughout Asia,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said in a statement. “With service beginning next spring, we look forward to providing convenient service for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, and beyond.”
“United has offered nonstop service between the U.S. and Japan for more than 40 years and we are excited to expand our Japan network at Tokyo's Haneda Airport and continue to be the largest U.S. carrier to Japan,” Quayle continued.
The carrier will also continue to utilize Tokyo's Narita International Airport as a major hub for service from Japan to Denver, Guam, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark and San Francisco.
With the start of the new routes t the Haneda airport, United will no longer serve Narita from its Chicago and Washington D.C. hubs, and will shift these flights from Narita to Haneda.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS