United Airlines Becomes First US Carrier to Add New Transpacific Destination Since Pandemic

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood June 08, 2022

Brisbane, Australia
Sunrise at Brisbane City from the Kangaroo Point cliffs (photo via Shanenk / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

United Airlines announced it would become the first carrier in the United States to add a new transpacific destination to its global network since the start of the pandemic when it launches year-round, nonstop service between San Francisco and Brisbane in October.

United’s new Brisbane service will operate three times weekly on a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that includes 48 United Polaris business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats, 39 Economy Plus seats and 149 economy seats.

“With United's strong history in Australia, and now with a great partner in Virgin Australia, it's the ideal time for United to expand service to Brisbane as demand for travel continues to grow,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said.

“Throughout the pandemic, we've looked for strategic ways to grow our international network, and we're proud to be the first U.S. airline to put a new dot on our route map across the Pacific,” Quayle continued.

The airline worked with The Queensland Government’s Attracting Aviation Investment Fund to help support 385 local jobs and bring an estimated $73 million into the economy. From Brisbane, United travelers can connect to nearly 20 other cities within Australia thanks to the carrier’s partnership with Virgin Australia.

“This new service from United is a gamechanger for Queensland and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the United network to experience the sunshine, beaches and Queensland's unique outdoor lifestyle,” Brisbane Airport Corporation CEO Gert-Jan de Graaff said.

The airline currently operates nonstop flights to Sydney from San Francisco and Los Angeles and between Melbourne and the U.S. United was the only carrier to maintain passenger service between Australia and America during the pandemic.

Donny Wood
