United Airlines Opens Its Largest Airport Club in US
United Airlines announced the opening of its new United Club location at Newark Liberty International Airport.
The nearly 30,000 square-foot facility offers travelers a modern design, enhanced amenities and culinary offerings, locally-sourced art and furniture pieces and views of the Manhattan skyline.
Located in Terminal C3 near gate C123, the new United club is the largest in the airline’s network and offers more than 480 seats, spa-like shower suites, sustainable materials and features, a full-service coffee bar and more.
“Our new Newark Club location is carefully designed with the customer at the forefront with thoughtful touches like murals and décor that reflect the local community,” United managing director of hospitality and planning Aaron McMillan said.
“This design theme and commitment to creating a locally-inspired experience will set the precedent for future club openings and renovations across our network,” McMillan continued.
The United club will also feature two murals created by local artists, Gilbert Hsiao and Dahlia Elsayed, as part of a new collaboration with The Newark Museum of Art and Gallery Aferro.
“May these tremendous artworks inspire and remind our residents and visitors of Newark's role as a cultural hub for artistic excellence and community cultivation,” Newark Museum of Art CEO Linda Harrison said. “We are so proud to contribute to this exciting unveiling and pay homage to our special city with these two extraordinary works of art.”
The Newark United Club is the first in a series of locations to open with new design and amenities and is part of the carrier’s ongoing commitment to renovate and introduce new clubs throughout its network to provide a more modern brand experience.
