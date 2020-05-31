Last updated: 03:34 PM ET, Sun May 31 2020

United Airlines Beefs up July International Schedule

Rich Thomaselli May 31, 2020

In a burst of optimism, United Airlines has announced it will beef up its international schedule in July by returning to 11 overseas cities.

“United’s always going to be larger internationally than our peers,” United CEO Scott Kirby said during an investor conference this week when asked about how the airline will rebuild its route map, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.

The 11 cities include Brussels, Buenos Aires, Delhi, Dublin, Hong Kong, Lima, Munich, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Haneda and Zurich. The Points Guy noted that United will operate a Boeing 787 as its aircraft on most of these international routes.

In addition, United plans to return to 16 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America in July. These include key hubs like Panama City and beach destinations like Nassau and Punta Cana.

Here is a list of international routes United plans to resume in July.

CHICAGO O’HARE
Tokyo Haneda

HOUSTON BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL
Belize City

Buenos Aires

Guatemala City

Liberia, Costa Rica

Lima

Montego Bay

Nassau

Panama City

Punta Cana

Queretaro, Mexico

Quito, Ecuador

San Luis Potosi, Mexico

San Pedro Sula, Honduras

San Salvador, El Salvador

NEWARK LIBERTY
Aruba

Delhi

Dublin

Montego Bay

Nassau

Punta Cana

Santiago, Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo

SAN FRANCISCO
Delhi

Hong Kong

Seoul Incheon

Singapore via a stop in Hong Kong

Tel Aviv

WASHINGTON DULLES
Brussels

London Heathrow

Munich

Zurich

