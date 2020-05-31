United Airlines Beefs up July International Schedule
In a burst of optimism, United Airlines has announced it will beef up its international schedule in July by returning to 11 overseas cities.
“United’s always going to be larger internationally than our peers,” United CEO Scott Kirby said during an investor conference this week when asked about how the airline will rebuild its route map, according to the aviation blog The Points Guy.
The 11 cities include Brussels, Buenos Aires, Delhi, Dublin, Hong Kong, Lima, Munich, Seoul Incheon, Singapore, Tokyo Haneda and Zurich. The Points Guy noted that United will operate a Boeing 787 as its aircraft on most of these international routes.
In addition, United plans to return to 16 destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America in July. These include key hubs like Panama City and beach destinations like Nassau and Punta Cana.
Here is a list of international routes United plans to resume in July.
CHICAGO O’HARE
Tokyo Haneda
HOUSTON BUSH INTERCONTINENTAL
Belize City
Buenos Aires
Guatemala City
Liberia, Costa Rica
Lima
Montego Bay
Nassau
Panama City
Punta Cana
Queretaro, Mexico
Quito, Ecuador
San Luis Potosi, Mexico
San Pedro Sula, Honduras
San Salvador, El Salvador
NEWARK LIBERTY
Aruba
Delhi
Dublin
Montego Bay
Nassau
Punta Cana
Santiago, Dominican Republic
Santo Domingo
SAN FRANCISCO
Delhi
Hong Kong
Seoul Incheon
Singapore via a stop in Hong Kong
Tel Aviv
WASHINGTON DULLES
Brussels
London Heathrow
Munich
Zurich
