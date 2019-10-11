United Airlines CRJ-550 Tickets Available for Purchase Beginning October 12
Airlines & Airports United Airlines October 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Tickets are now on sale for regional routes soon to be flown aboard United's new Bombardier CRJ-550 model aircraft, with initial flights operating out of Chicago O'Hare. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
United Airlines today announced that tickets for its newest regional fleet member, the Bombardier CRJ-550, will be available for purchase starting Saturday, October 12 for travel beginning Sunday, October 27, 2019. The initial schedule includes fifteen cities from Chicago O'Hare.
The CRJ-550 is the world's only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating and other premium amenities, including:
—Space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board.
—A self-serve refreshment center for United First customers, featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.
—More overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline.
—The ability to stay connected while in-flight with United Wi-Fi.
Initially, the CRJ 550 will fly between Chicago O'Hare and:
Allentown, Pennsylvania (ABE)
Bentonville, Arkansas (XNA).
Cedar Rapids, Iowa (CID)
Cincinnati (CVG)
Columbus, Ohio (CMH)
Des Moines, Iowa (DSM)
Grand Rapids, Michigan (GRR)
Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO)
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania (MDT)
Indianapolis, Indiana (IND),
Madison, Wisconsin (MSN)
Oklahoma City (OKC)
Richmond, Virginia (RIC)
St. Louis, Missouri (STL)
Tulsa, Oklahoma (TUL)
Additional cities will be added over the coming weeks from United hubs in Chicago, New York/Newark and Washington Dulles.
For more information, visit United.com.
SOURCE: United Airlines press release.
