United Airlines Expanding Service to Cape Town, South Africa
United Airlines announced plans to expand service to one of the world's most popular vacation destinations, Cape Town, South Africa.
The carrier will offer three year-round, nonstop flights per week between Newark Liberty International Airport outside New York City and Cape Town International Airport, starting on June 5.
On the route, United will fly a 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that includes 48 lie-flat, United Polaris business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats and 39 seats in Economy Plus. All seats are equipped with seatback on-demand entertainment.
“By offering flights to Cape Town year-round, we're making it even easier for our customers to visit one of the world's best destinations,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said. “United's direct flights from New York/Newark cut the usual travel time to Cape Town by more than five hours, giving visitors extra time to enjoy the beauty and majesty of South Africa.”
The Chicago-based airline is the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop flights between American and Cape Town—the service originally launched in 2019—and offers more flights to South Africa than any other North American carrier.
“This announcement provides much-needed relief to the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape and will support economic recovery in the province,” Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said. “We welcome the news of this expansion and thank United Airlines for their commitment to serving this world-class tourism destination.”
The expanded South African service also strengthens United’s network from Newark, with the airline offering service to 74 international destinations from the airport. In 2022, the carrier will add new service to international destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Azores, Portugal; Bergen, Norway; Tenerife, Spain and Nice, France.
