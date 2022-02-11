Last updated: 10:28 AM ET, Fri February 11 2022

United Airlines Expanding Service to Cape Town, South Africa

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood February 11, 2022

South African Coast, Cape Town
A slice of the South African coast near Cape Town. (photo by Jim Byers)

United Airlines announced plans to expand service to one of the world's most popular vacation destinations, Cape Town, South Africa.

The carrier will offer three year-round, nonstop flights per week between Newark Liberty International Airport outside New York City and Cape Town International Airport, starting on June 5.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Airlines Add Flights From Cincinnati for Super Bowl LVI

play plane, europe flights, low-cost airline

PLAY Airlines Adding Third US Airport

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier to Expand at Chicago Midway, Houston Hobby

icelandair, Iceland, plane

Icelandair Adds Three New European Routes

On the route, United will fly a 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft that includes 48 lie-flat, United Polaris business class seats, 21 United Premium Plus seats and 39 seats in Economy Plus. All seats are equipped with seatback on-demand entertainment.

“By offering flights to Cape Town year-round, we're making it even easier for our customers to visit one of the world's best destinations,” United senior vice president Patrick Quayle said. “United's direct flights from New York/Newark cut the usual travel time to Cape Town by more than five hours, giving visitors extra time to enjoy the beauty and majesty of South Africa.”

The Chicago-based airline is the only U.S. carrier to offer nonstop flights between American and Cape Town—the service originally launched in 2019—and offers more flights to South Africa than any other North American carrier.

“This announcement provides much-needed relief to the tourism and hospitality sector in the Western Cape and will support economic recovery in the province,” Wesgro CEO Wrenelle Stander said. “We welcome the news of this expansion and thank United Airlines for their commitment to serving this world-class tourism destination.”

The expanded South African service also strengthens United’s network from Newark, with the airline offering service to 74 international destinations from the airport. In 2022, the carrier will add new service to international destinations such as Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Azores, Portugal; Bergen, Norway; Tenerife, Spain and Nice, France.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

The Worst Airplane Passenger of 2022 So Far

Frontier-Spirit Merger Faces Government Scrutiny in Approval Process

DOT Secretary Buttigieg Will Consider No-Fly List

Flight Gets Diverted After Unruly Passenger Threatens Crew Member

Delta Testing Program Asking Passengers to Check Carry-On Bags

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS