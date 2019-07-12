United Airlines Extends 737 Max Cancellations to November
United Airlines has extended its Boeing 737 Max cancellations through November 3, 2019. The result will be 2,100 cancellations in September and 2,900 in October, according to a CNBC report.
United has 14 Max planes and was previously planning to keep these planes out of service through August 3, 2019.
The airline said that it is still working on scheduling due to the grounding of the jets and are actively rebooking passengers.
“We are continuing to work through the schedule to try and swap and upgauge aircraft to mitigate the disruption caused by the grounding of the MAX,” United said in a statement. “We continue to automatically book affected customers on alternate flights. If we are unable to place them on a different flight, we will proactively reach out to try and offer other options.”
The cancellations come after Boeing announced that fixes to the 737 Max aircraft would not be completed by the end of summer.
The planes were grounded in March after two separate crashes killed 346 people and reports showed that a new stabilization system forced both planes into a nosedive from which the pilots could not recover.
The FAA has also discovered a new problem with the planes during a recent simulator test and investigations are ongoing to find out if the problem can be fixed through software updates.
Airlines had previously delayed the return of the aircraft through August.
