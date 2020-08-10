Last updated: 10:20 AM ET, Mon August 10 2020

United Airlines Flight Searched at Airport Due to Alleged Bomb Threat

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood August 10, 2020

Boeing 737-900ER
PHOTO: United Boeing 737-900ER taking off. (photo via United Hub)

A United Airlines flight that landed at a New York City area airport had to undergo a search by police after a passenger reportedly made a bomb threat.

According to the New York Daily News, United Airlines Flight 2304 arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday afternoon from Los Angeles International Airport when the incident occurred.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said a female passenger stood up after the plane landed at around 4:30 p.m. local time and said she thought there was a bomb on board. Police believe the woman was under the influence of marijuana edibles and Adderall.

Other passengers on the flight reported the pilot made an announcement confirming that someone onboard made a comment about a bomb, which resulted in police boarding the plane with explosive-sniffing dogs.

After all of the luggage was examined and cleared, the remaining passengers were permitted to deplane. Officers took the woman into custody and transported her to a local hospital, but no details were provided about pending charges.

United said the incident was a result of an “onboard medical emergency.”

“During the medical emergency onboard, the passenger made a remark which created a potential security concern,” United spokeswoman Kimberly Gibbs told The New York Daily News. “The flight landed safely and the customer was transported to a local hospital.”

The airline also recently revealed it would disinfect the flight deck interiors of most planes with Ultraviolet C (UVC) lighting technology as part of a larger effort to keep pilots safe.

In addition, United launched a new chat function allowing customers to simply text their cleaning and safety questions directly to the airline for a quick, contactless response.

