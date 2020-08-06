United Airlines Announces New UVC Cleaning Technique
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood August 06, 2020
To help keep pilots safe, United Airlines announced it would disinfect the flight deck interiors of most planes with Ultraviolet C (UVC) lighting technology.
United is now cleaning pilot flight with handheld, AUVCo blades from the American Ultraviolet company to kill any viruses that may reside on sensitive switches and touch screen displays within the flight deck.
Possible Federal Relief Package Could Help HotelsHotel & Resort
SeaDream I Guests and Crew Test Negative for COVID-19Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
US Lifts Level 4 'Do Not Travel' Advisory for...Impacting Travel
Florida Removes Quarantine Mandate for New York TravelersDestination & Tourism
The airline consulted with the Cleveland Clinic as part of the United CleanPlus program to test a variety of uses for UVC lighting as a disinfectant and determined the flight deck was the most effective use of the technology.
“Safety is our highest priority and we continue to research, test and roll out new technologies to keep our aircraft and terminals safe for both customers and crew,” United senior vice president Bryan Quigley said.
“Flight decks have many working parts, screens and components that are challenging to clean with traditional hand wipes and liquids, especially for someone who isn't a pilot,” Quigley continued. “The UVC lighting gives us a faster, more effective disinfection of one of the most important areas of the aircraft.”
The latest enhancement of using UVC lighting technology is another way United is working with its partners to guide its policies and procedures on safety and cleanliness.
The carrier currently uses electrostatic spraying to disinfect its aircraft cabins, one of the most effective techniques to clean around harder to reach surfaces, particularly overhead bins and spaces within tray tables.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS