United Airlines Launches Eco-Skies Alliance Program
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood April 13, 2021
United Airlines announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Eco-Skies Alliance program focused on moving the aviation industry toward a more sustainable future.
The carrier has teamed with more than a dozen leading global corporations to collectively contribute toward the purchase of approximately 3.4 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) this year.
With a nearly 80 percent emission reduction compared to conventional jet fuel, the SAF goals would eliminate approximately 31,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, which is equal to over 220 million passenger miles.
“While we've partnered with companies for years to help them offset their flight emissions, we applaud those participating in the Eco-Skies Alliance for recognizing the need to go beyond carbon offsets and support SAF-powered flying, which will lead to more affordable supply and ultimately, lower emissions,” United CEO Scott Kirby said.
“This is just the beginning,” Kirby continued. “Our goal is to add more companies to the Eco-Skies Alliance program, purchase more SAF and work across industries to find other innovative paths towards decarbonization."
The companies taking the lead within their respective industries include Autodesk, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, DHL Global Forwarding, HP Inc, Nike, Siemens, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, United and more.
The airline has made the industry’s largest investment in SAF and purchased more SAF than any other carrier in the world. With long-term partner World Energy, United will have convenient access to SAF at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).
