United Airlines Launches New Pre-Clearance Program to Hawaii
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood January 27, 2021
United Airlines announced the launch of a new pre-clearance program for passengers traveling to Hawaii.
Starting on February 1, travelers with a valid negative COVID-19 test will be able to show the results before boarding to save time and skip document screening lines upon arrival. The program will be available for customers traveling on 110 of the carrier’s weekly flights to Hawaii.
United is also offering approved COVID-19 tests to all passengers traveling to the islands, no matter where in the U.S. their travel begins, which will make it easier to skip Hawaii’s 14-day quarantine.
“We're making it easier for customers traveling to Hawaii to spend more time enjoying their trip and less time waiting in lines,” United chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said. “Testing is the key to opening domestic and international travel so we'll continue to lead the way in rolling out solutions that are simple and safe so our customers have what they need when they take their next trip with us.”
To be eligible for the pre-clearance program, travelers must enroll in Hawaii’s Safe Travels program and complete the COVID-19 questionnaire within 24 hours of departure. Passengers then upload their negative test results taken within 72 hours and receive a wristband from a United team member at the gate.
Customers who have been pre-cleared will be able to skip test screenings in Hawaii and begin their trip as soon as they land. The airline is also expanding its mail-in test options to make meeting travel requirements easier.
United isn’t the only airline adding pre-clearance programs to Hawaii, as Hawaiian Airlines recently announced the debut of a program that allows travelers from select mainland cities in the U.S. with a negative COVID-19 test to bypass the mandatory airport screening in Hawaii.
Earlier this week, United launched a new digital solution that allows travelers to review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing options and upload any required records for domestic and international travel. The carrier’s Travel-Ready Center is available through its mobile app and website, making it the first airline in the U.S. to integrate all these features into one program.
