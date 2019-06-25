Last updated: 01:56 PM ET, Tue June 25 2019

United Airlines Reaches 1 Million Meals Packed for Charity

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood June 25, 2019

United flight attendants with airliner background
PHOTO: United flight attendants with airliner background. (photo courtesy of United Airlines)

United Airlines employees reached a milestone last week when they reached one million meals packed for charity partner Rise Against Hunger.

The millionth meal was packed last Wednesday during United’s annual sales conference in Anaheim, an achievement that confirms the airline’s commitment to global community engagement as well as lifting communities in crisis after a disaster.

MORE Airlines & Airports
McDonnell, Douglas, MD-80

American Airlines to Retire Fleet of Super 80 Planes

Aerial view of Chicago

Chicago O'Hare Airport to Receive $65 Million Upgrade

Security checkpoint at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, TSA

New Bill Would Make Airport Screening Easier for Wounded...

During the conference, United employees assembled 100,000 meals to reach the goal of one million meals packed by the airline in partnership with Rise Against Hunger. The meal packs included enriched rice, soy protein, dried vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and nutrients to provide a comprehensive array of micronutrients.

The airline plans to continue engaging even more employees with Rise Against Hunger throughout the year, with plans to pack a minimum of ninety thousand more meals by the end of 2019.

“Packing one million meals is a monumental milestone and as a global airline we are thrilled to partner with Rise Against Hunger to make an impact in communities in need across the world,” United vice president Jake Cefolia said in a statement. “Our annual sales conference brought together more than 800 United team members from 53 countries, providing us with an incredible opportunity for an impactful service project.”

As the official airline partner of Rise Against Hunger, United has been packing meals for the organization since 2017. Employees from around the world have spent more than five thousand hours volunteering through meal packing and distribution events.

Countries served by the meals include Cambodia, Haiti, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, Philippines, Vietnam, Zambia and more.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
McDonnell, Douglas, MD-80

American Airlines to Retire Fleet of Super 80 Planes

American Airlines

Hundreds of Pilots Suing Boeing Over 737 MAX Grounding

Take Advantage of Summer Savings With South African Airways

Spirit Airlines Launches Two New California Cities with Service to Las Vegas

Airline in Japan Testing Fuel Alternative Using Rabbit Poop

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS