United Airlines Reaches 1 Million Meals Packed for Charity
June 25, 2019
United Airlines employees reached a milestone last week when they reached one million meals packed for charity partner Rise Against Hunger.
The millionth meal was packed last Wednesday during United’s annual sales conference in Anaheim, an achievement that confirms the airline’s commitment to global community engagement as well as lifting communities in crisis after a disaster.
During the conference, United employees assembled 100,000 meals to reach the goal of one million meals packed by the airline in partnership with Rise Against Hunger. The meal packs included enriched rice, soy protein, dried vegetables and 23 essential vitamins and nutrients to provide a comprehensive array of micronutrients.
The airline plans to continue engaging even more employees with Rise Against Hunger throughout the year, with plans to pack a minimum of ninety thousand more meals by the end of 2019.
“Packing one million meals is a monumental milestone and as a global airline we are thrilled to partner with Rise Against Hunger to make an impact in communities in need across the world,” United vice president Jake Cefolia said in a statement. “Our annual sales conference brought together more than 800 United team members from 53 countries, providing us with an incredible opportunity for an impactful service project.”
As the official airline partner of Rise Against Hunger, United has been packing meals for the organization since 2017. Employees from around the world have spent more than five thousand hours volunteering through meal packing and distribution events.
Countries served by the meals include Cambodia, Haiti, Honduras, India, Nicaragua, Philippines, Vietnam, Zambia and more.
