United Airlines Receives Hospital-Grade Cleanliness Certification
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Janeen Christoff January 12, 2021
United Airlines has been recognized for its cleaning practices.
The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and SimpliFlying have given United the highest possible certification - Diamond - in the new APEX Health Safety audit powered by SimpliFlying. The new science-based certification is designed to create a recognized, global standard for health and safety across the aviation industry.
United is the first U.S. carrier to achieve the status.
"Since the start of this pandemic, United has been committed to pursuing industry-leading safety measures to protect the wellbeing of our customers and employees," said Sasha Johnson, United's vice president of Corporate Safety. "This recognition from APEX and SimpliFlying underscores that United will continue to innovate and raise the standard when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19."
In order to receive the certification, United had to submit detailed responses for audit against a 58-point checklist covering 10 categories that include testing, contact tracing, on-the-ground procedures, in-flight measures and strategic partnerships. United shared proof points for further review by the APEX and SimpliFlying experts for each cleaning and safety measure on the checklist.
"United Airlines' tremendous customer-centric investments definitively merited the Diamond level of health safety across a broad scoreboard of categories focused on passenger wellbeing," said APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader. "We applaud United's thought-leadership across key initiatives that have benefited both customers of United Airlines and the airline industry. Passengers and airline team members should be proud of United Airlines' continuous advancements for customer wellbeing."
United developed its United CleanPlus program in conjunction with the Cleveland Clinic and Clorox, and medical experts from the Cleveland Clinic have helped ensure United's policies and protocols reflect the latest scientific guidance. Clorox has helped the airline redefine disinfection procedures to create a healthier environment.
