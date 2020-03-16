United Airlines Reducing Capacity, Cutting Salaries
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke March 16, 2020
United Airlines is reducing capacity for April and May by 50 percent and cutting corporate officers' salaries in half amid the global impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The airline's CEO Oscar Munoz and President Scott Kirby shared the alarming numbers in a message to United's nearly 100,000 employees late Sunday.
"As you know, March is typically our busiest month of the year. But this year, in just the first two weeks of March, we have welcomed more than one million fewer customers on board our aircraft than the same period last year," the executives said. "We're also currently projecting that revenue in March will be $1.5 billion lower than last March."
TSA Adds New Coronavirus Page to Website to Help TravelersAirlines & Airports
Norwegian Cancels 85 Percent Of FlightsAirlines & Airports
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Hug a Travel AgentEric Bowman
Rail Companies Modifying Schedules, Waiving Change FeesCar Rental & Rail
Aruba Government Suspends All Inbound Travel by Non-ResidentsDestination & Tourism
"The bad news is that it's getting worse. We expect both the number of customers and revenue to decline sharply in the days and weeks ahead."
Last week, United announced that Munoz and Kirby would forgo their base salaries through June 30 following a dramatic decline in bookings.
Despite these efforts, the United brass also told employees that it anticipates the deep cuts to extend into the peak summer travel period. "We're expecting load factors to drop into the 20-30 percent range—and that's if things don't get worse," added Munoz and Kirby.
United's decreased capacity and pay cuts are quickly becoming the new norm for the airline industry as governments impose travel bans and restrictions on the advice of medical experts.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS