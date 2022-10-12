United Airlines Releases Summer 2023 Schedule
United Airlines this morning released its 2023 summer schedule, touting its transatlantic service.
That includes flights to three new destinations in Malaga, Spain; Stockholm, Sweden; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates, as well as six more flights to some of the most popular destinations in Europe, including Rome, Paris, Barcelona, London, Berlin, and Shannon.
In total, United will fly to 37 cities in Europe, Africa, India, and the Middle East next summer, more destinations than all other U.S. airlines combined.
"Next summer United is offering the best of both worlds: we're making it easier for our customers to visit the most popular cities in Europe, but we're also expanding our reach to give travelers access to new places they haven't yet experienced," Patrick Quayle, senior vice president of global network planning and alliances at United, said in a press release. "We expect another busy summer for international travel and are proud to build on our industry-leading global network to offer our customers the widest range of destinations and most convenient travel options."
United will continue with nine flights it added last summer on the following routes: New York/Newark and Nice; Denver and Munich; Boston and London Heathrow; Chicago/O'Hare and Zurich; and Chicago/O'Hare and Milan. The other four destinations are not served by any other North American airline, including Amman, Jordan; Azores, Portugal; Palma de Mallorca, Spain and Tenerife, Spain.
