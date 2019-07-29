Last updated: 08:56 AM ET, Mon July 29 2019

United Airlines Teams With CLEAR to Offer Discounts to Loyal Customers

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood July 29, 2019

Boeing 787
United Boeing 787 taking off. (photo via United Hub)

United Airlines announced Monday it has expanded its partnership with secure identity company CLEAR to deliver innovative experiences for customers from curb-to-gate and beyond.

For United MileagePlus members based in the United States, the partnership includes free or discounted CLEAR membership pricing. In addition, the airline is making an investment in CLEAR that would include bringing the service to Newark Liberty International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport starting later this summer.

United is also supporting CLEAR’s efforts in Chicago to open CLEAR lanes at O'Hare International Airport in the coming months. CLEAR already operates at the airline’s hubs in Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington Dulles.

“Our new partnership with CLEAR is another proof point of how we are always looking to improve traveling with United, in this case by making the airport experience more convenient for customers,” United vice president Luc Bondar said in a statement.

“CLEAR's secure and seamless biometric security option creates an expedited travel experience that many of our frequent flyers already use and love,” Bondar continued. “We're excited to partner with CLEAR to expand their presence at our hub airports and to provide all MileagePlus members with either free or deeply discounted memberships.”

Starting Monday, CLEAR and United are offering free membership for Global Services and Premier 1K members, while Premier Platinum, Gold and Silver members and United credit card members receive a discounted membership rate of $109.

All other MileagePlus members are eligible for a discounted offer of $119 per year, with an annual CLEAR membership typically priced at $179.

