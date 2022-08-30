United Airlines to Announce New Codeshare Agreement with Emirates
United Airlines is reportedly planning to announce a new codeshare agreement with Dubai's Emirates in the coming weeks.
According to Reuters.com, officials from United sent a formal invitation to an event on September 14 in Washington featuring the carrier’s CEO Scott Kirby and Emirates President Tim Clark.
In the invitation, the event was called “Come fly with us.”
The likely partnership will expand United’s presence in the Gulf region and allow passengers flying with both airlines access to additional destinations.
The Middle East is predicting an increase in international tourists over the next several months as the World Cup kicks off in Doha, Qatar, on November 20. Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates is seeing an increase in air traffic, thanks in part to the sporting event. Media officials, executives from soccer’s worldwide governing body of FIFA, and workers are already arriving for the event.
In July, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said all international carriers would be permitted to fly through its airspace, as long as they meet “conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.”
Earlier this month, United announced a new platform that allows corporate customers to fully customize their business travel program contracts with the carrier, dubbed United for Business Blueprint, which would launch in late 2022.
