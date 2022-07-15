Last updated: 10:44 AM ET, Fri July 15 2022

Saudi Arabia to Open Airspace to All International Airlines

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 15, 2022

Getty Images - plane
Commercial airplane flying above clouds. (Photo via Jag_cz/iStock/Getty Images)

The Saudi Arabian government announced it would open its airspace to all airlines that meet its requirements for overflights.

According to Reuters.com, The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said all international carriers would be permitted to fly through its airspace, as long as they meet “conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.”

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
maid cleaning

Hotel Service Issues ‘Mostly Behind Us,’ Says...

TSA PreCheck lane at Reagan National Airport

TSA Adds New Gender Option to PreCheck Application Process

Combining business travel with leisure time.

The Latest Trends in Blended Travel

Alila, Alila Villas Uluwatu, Sustainable resorts, Hyatt

Hyatt Provides Update on World of Care Progress & Initiatives

The decision would allow more flights to and from Israel, a move applauded by United States President Joe Biden, who said the decision would build a “more integrated and stable Middle East region.”

GACA officials said the decision would “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity.”

On Thursday, officials in the U.S. told Reuters that government officials in Saudi Arabia would announce new permissions for Israeli airlines to operate direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

“Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” Biden said in a statement. “As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier this year, the King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, became the first in the world to begin providing flight information and notifications in sign language.

In May, health officials in Israel announced they would no longer require international travelers arriving at the country’s main airport to take a PCR coronavirus test upon arrival.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Saudi Arabia

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Spirit Airlines plane

Spirit Airlines Unveils First High-Speed Wi-Fi Service for Low...

Reviewing Etihad Airways Inaugural Airbus A350-1000 Flight from Abu Dhabi to New York

Delta Sends Empty Plane to Rescue Lost Luggage

Takeaways From Delta Air Lines’ Quarterly Earnings Call

Hawaiian Airlines to End Route From Honolulu to Orlando

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS