Saudi Arabia to Open Airspace to All International Airlines
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 15, 2022
The Saudi Arabian government announced it would open its airspace to all airlines that meet its requirements for overflights.
According to Reuters.com, The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said all international carriers would be permitted to fly through its airspace, as long as they meet “conventions that say there should be no discrimination between civil aircraft.”
The decision would allow more flights to and from Israel, a move applauded by United States President Joe Biden, who said the decision would build a “more integrated and stable Middle East region.”
GACA officials said the decision would “complement the efforts aimed at consolidating the kingdom's position as a global hub connecting three continents and to enhance international air connectivity.”
On Thursday, officials in the U.S. told Reuters that government officials in Saudi Arabia would announce new permissions for Israeli airlines to operate direct charter flights from Israel for Muslims participating in the annual hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.
“Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,” Biden said in a statement. “As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia.”
Earlier this year, the King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, became the first in the world to begin providing flight information and notifications in sign language.
In May, health officials in Israel announced they would no longer require international travelers arriving at the country’s main airport to take a PCR coronavirus test upon arrival.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Saudi Arabia
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS