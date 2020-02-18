United Airlines to Replace Biscoff Cookies With Oreos
Brace yourself.
United Airlines has made a momentous decision regarding its in-flight snack offerings.
The carrier has announced it will replace its Biscoff cookies with something more well-known and more popular.
Oreos.
Oreo Thins, to be exact.
“Our complementary snack options continue to be a hit and we’re always looking for opportunities to introduce new selections,” a spokesperson for the airline said in a statement shared with Fox News. “We plan to add Oreo Thins into the mix soon and look forward to the response from our customers.”
The response should be spectacular.
What makes us so confident?
Well, we are talking about the world’s most popular cookie here.
Since its creation in 1912, more than 450 billion Oreos have been sold. In fact, according to Statista, as recently as 2017 the brand had more than $1.1 billion in sales -- $710 million for regular Oreos, $268 million for Oreo Double Stuf and $125 million for Oreo Thins.
While the traditional chocolate wafers with the vanilla cream filling are the most popular, Oreos have introduced a multitude of flavors over the last 100+ years. That includes Creamsicle, Banana Split Cream, Neapolitan, Triple Double, Candy Corn, Coconut Fudge, Gingerbread, Candy Cane, White Fudge Covered, Cookies n’ Creme, Root Beer Float, Watermelon, Marshmallow Crispy, Caramel Apple, Limeade, Pumpkin Spice, Cookie Dough, Red Velvet, Cotton Candy, S’mores, and more.
For now, United will start out with the Oreo Thins and take it from there.
The butter-flavored Biscoff cookies had been offered on United since August.
