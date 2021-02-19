United Announces New Service Between Boston, London
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood February 19, 2021
United Airlines announced a new daily, nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and London Heathrow.
The carrier said an exact launch date for the new route would be announced later this year and tickets for flights would be available for purchase on United’s official website and app in the coming weeks.
The new service builds on the airline’s nearly 30 years of service to London Heathrow and its growing presence in London by providing travelers on the East Coast with another option when booking a flight to the United Kingdom.
“We are thrilled to offer travelers a convenient, nonstop option between Boston and London with this addition to our global network,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “We will continue to monitor the demand recovery and travel restrictions as we finalize a start date for this service later in 2021.”
The carrier plans to operate the new route with the Boeing 767-300ER, featuring 46 United Polaris Business Class and 22 United Premium Plus seats. The plane also features the highest proportion of premium seats on any widebody aircraft operated by a U.S. carrier between London and the U.S.
Earlier, the majority of top airlines—including United—announced they would begin collecting contact tracing data from international passengers arriving in the United States.
