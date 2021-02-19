Last updated: 02:48 PM ET, Fri February 19 2021

United Announces New Service Between Boston, London

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood February 19, 2021

United Airlines plane wing.
PHOTO: United Airlines plane wing. (photo via United Airlines Media)

United Airlines announced a new daily, nonstop service between Boston Logan International Airport and London Heathrow.

The carrier said an exact launch date for the new route would be announced later this year and tickets for flights would be available for purchase on United’s official website and app in the coming weeks.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300.

Delta Expands Service To Latin America With New Routes

JetBlue Airbus A320

JetBlue Celebrates 21st Anniversary With New Flights To Florida

plane, allegiant, flight

Allegiant Adds 34 New Routes, Plus Nine More for Sturgis Rally...

Miami, International, Airport

American Airlines to Expand Hub in Miami

The new service builds on the airline’s nearly 30 years of service to London Heathrow and its growing presence in London by providing travelers on the East Coast with another option when booking a flight to the United Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to offer travelers a convenient, nonstop option between Boston and London with this addition to our global network,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “We will continue to monitor the demand recovery and travel restrictions as we finalize a start date for this service later in 2021.”

The carrier plans to operate the new route with the Boeing 767-300ER, featuring 46 United Polaris Business Class and 22 United Premium Plus seats. The plane also features the highest proportion of premium seats on any widebody aircraft operated by a U.S. carrier between London and the U.S.

Earlier, the majority of top airlines—including United—announced they would begin collecting contact tracing data from international passengers arriving in the United States.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Travelers wearing masks at the airport

Air Travel Restrictions: What You Need To Know Before You Fly...

American Airlines, JetBlue Announce Nearly 80 Codeshare Flights

Emirates To Unveil Exclusive Content for Travel Advisors

US Airlines Carried Lowest Number of Travelers Since 1984

Qatar Airways First to Introduce Touchless In-Flight Entertainment

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS