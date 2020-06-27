United Flight Attendants to Carry Thermometers
United Airlines continues to take extra steps to ensure its workers are safeguarding against the coronavirus.
The carrier is now requiring all flight attendants to carry a thermometer as part of its uniform tools.
But it’s not for you.
It’s for them.
The personal thermometer is for self-assessment health checks to ensure that the crew doesn’t unknowingly have—and pass along—the virus, according to Fox News.
“The thermometer is part of our self-assessment requirements in our continued efforts to help ensure a safe travel experience for our customers and employees,” a spokesperson for United told Fox News of the new mandatory uniform item.
United employees are already required to receive temperature checks before starting their shifts, aided by the use of infrared camera technology. Presumably, the margin of error is the same for workers as it is for the flying public—anything over 100.4 degrees will prohibit you from boarding the flight.
“As we go back to work and as more people go through the airport, we like knowing that our employees are safe and by default, our customers are safer,” a United employee named Laura, who works in airport operations San Francisco International Airport, explained in a short video produced by the airline. “Everyone can be assured that we're doing everything we can to maintain a safe environment.”
“I feel much safer coming to work knowing that everybody entering the complex has been tested,” added a United staffer named Sylvester who works in technical operations at San Francisco International.
