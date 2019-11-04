Last updated: 11:34 AM ET, Mon November 04 2019

United Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Smoke Odor in Cockpit

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood November 04, 2019

United Airlines
PHOTO: United Airlines. (photo courtesy of Meinzahn/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus

A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New Jersey on Monday after the smell of smoke was detected in the cockpit.

According to NBC New York, United Flight 800 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport en route to Orlando International Airport on Monday morning but was forced to turn around only 13 minutes into the journey.

You May Also Like

United Airlines partners with Marriott to offer the industry United Airlines and Marriott Providing Industry's... Airlines & Airports

United Airlines Flight Plan 2020 event United Airlines Talks Strategic Growth Plan Airlines & Airports

United Airlines United Airlines Will Introduce Major Changes to its Meal... Airlines & Airports

Boeing 737-900ER United Airlines to Make Overhead Bins Larger Airlines & Airports

United Airlines United Airlines and 'Star Wars: The Rise of... Airlines & Airports

An unnamed passenger who was on the impacted flight told NBC New York an attendant said as the plane was boarding that she detected an “odd odor” before takeoff. The aircraft landed safely in Newark and the passengers were deplaned.

United scheduled the passengers to continue their flight on a new plane and it departed from New Jersey at 9:30 a.m. local time. The aircraft was expected to land in Florida at 12:07 p.m., about a three-hour delay.

A United spokesperson said the plane was forced to make the emergency landing due to a mechanical issue.

Last month, a United flight made an emergency landing in Maine after it encountered a cabin pressure issue. The 13 crew members helped the 197 passengers safely deplane the Boeing 787-9 once it landed safely.

For more information on United Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A Qantas Airbus A380 in mid-flight

Flight Attendants Injured During Turbulent Flight

gallery icon Ways to Combat the Stress of Flying Around the Holidays

Report Says Another Plane Could Have Structural Issues

American Airlines Flight Attendants Confront Boeing

Flights Resume at Hartsfield After Brief Shutdown

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS