United Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due to Smoke Odor in Cockpit
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Donald Wood November 04, 2019
A United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New Jersey on Monday after the smell of smoke was detected in the cockpit.
According to NBC New York, United Flight 800 took off from Newark Liberty International Airport en route to Orlando International Airport on Monday morning but was forced to turn around only 13 minutes into the journey.
An unnamed passenger who was on the impacted flight told NBC New York an attendant said as the plane was boarding that she detected an “odd odor” before takeoff. The aircraft landed safely in Newark and the passengers were deplaned.
United scheduled the passengers to continue their flight on a new plane and it departed from New Jersey at 9:30 a.m. local time. The aircraft was expected to land in Florida at 12:07 p.m., about a three-hour delay.
A United spokesperson said the plane was forced to make the emergency landing due to a mechanical issue.
Last month, a United flight made an emergency landing in Maine after it encountered a cabin pressure issue. The 13 crew members helped the 197 passengers safely deplane the Boeing 787-9 once it landed safely.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS