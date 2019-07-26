United Now Offers Most Business Class Seats Between New York, London
Airlines & Airports United Airlines July 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For travelers looking to connect between New York and London, United offers more business class seats than any other U.S. airline.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
United Airlines announced every flight between Newark/New York and London Heathrow will be operated with its newly reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft. The extended cabin features 46 United Polaris business seats in the premium cabin and 22 United Premium Plus seats. United's fifth daily nonstop flight is available for sale starting tomorrow, July 27 for travel beginning Sept. 15, 2019.
"By reconfiguring aircraft and adding more space and seats, and ultimately comfort, we are committed to making United the airline that customers choose to fly," said United's Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella. "We have seen an increase in customer demand for premium seats and we're excited to be able to expand the number of seats on all of our flights between New York/Newark and London."
The reconfigured Boeing 767-300ER aircraft features 16 additional United Polaris business class seats – a more than 50 percent increase in all-aisle-access seating – bringing the total premium cabin seat count to 46. The aircraft will also feature 22 United Premium Plus seats (becoming the first United 767-300ER to offer this seat type); 47 Economy Plus seats and 52 Economy seats. United will operate the reconfigured 767 – which will feature the highest proportion of premium seats on any widebody aircraft operated by any U.S. carrier – between Newark/New York and London, offering more premium seats in the largest premium route in the world.
United Polaris business class service is designed to bring a new level of quality to every aspect of premium cabin travel –from lounge to landing – and provide the best sleep in the sky. Customers booked in the Polaris cabin will continue to receive signature amenities such as Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, amenity kits featuring custom products from luxury skincare line Sunday Riley, a variety of inflight entertainment options, elevated food and beverages and access to the Polaris lounge at Newark Liberty International Airport and the arrivals lounge and United Club at London Heathrow.
The newly launched United Premium Plus seats are located closer to the front of the aircraft, directly behind Polaris. Customers traveling in United Premium Plus receive Premier Access check-in, complimentary checked bags, larger and more spacious seats, an upgraded dining experience, an amenity kit, Saks Fifth Avenue bedding and more.
For more information, reach out to your local travel agent.
SOURCE: United Airlines press release.
For more information on United Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS