United's Fantasy Flight Transports Children in Need, Families to 'North Pole'
Airlines & Airports United Airlines Patrick Clarke December 10, 2019
Approximately 150 children and their families were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime Fantasy Flight to the North Pole from Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday.
The special program organized by United Airlines and Children's Hospice International is currently in its 30th year and is designed to bring some well-deserved holiday joy to children and their families battling life-threatening illnesses.
"We just want to give them a day where they can spend with their families, enjoy the holidays here and just shower them with lots of gifts," United's Susanne Caraffa told FOX 5.
Families were met at the airport by spirited Christmas carolers, received special holiday-themed safety instructions from flight crew in the cabin and even received toys from Dulles Fire & Rescue members.
The Boeing 777 operated by Captain Melvin Mason Jr. took off with the window shades down, flying a "top secret" flight path that lasted some 30-40 minutes before arriving at Gate D29, which was decorated like Santa's Workshop at the North Pole.
This is the 30th year United has been running their #FantasyFlight Here’s the check-in to get your boarding pass! @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/J4xckFd0gx— Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) December 7, 2019
This is what wheels down in the North Pole sounds like! #UAFantasyFlights at @Dulles_Airport @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/YTN5TSPndq— Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) December 7, 2019
"It’s just about giving. It’s always been about giving and taking the special time. The children, hopefully, some of them will remember this growing older," Captain Mason Jr. told FOX 5.
Fantasy Flights originated in Dulles but have since expanded to more than a dozen airports across the country.
