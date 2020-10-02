United’s November Service to Add Popular Florida, Mexico and Caribbean Routes
United Airlines today announced plans to restart service on close to 30 international routes this November, in addition to strengthening U.S. domestic connections to tourism hotspots in Hawaii and Florida. In rebuilding its network, United is also bolstering service to popular leisure destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.
Even after such additions, the airline’s overall November 2020 schedule will amount to only 44 percent of what it was in November of 2019, which is still a four-point increase compared with its October schedule.
“For the month of November, we have adjusted our capacity to add flying for leisure travel to warm weather and beach destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean, along with ‘visiting friends and relatives’ travel across the globe,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s vice president of International Network and Alliances. “We’re also pleased to announce that beginning this weekend, customers can purchase tickets for United’s new nonstop flights between Chicago and New Delhi, New York/Newark and Johannesburg, and between San Francisco and Bangalore.”
U.S. Domestic
United plans on flying 49 percent of its domestic schedule in comparison to November 2019. It will begin offering up to 16 daily nonstops to connect customers in Boston, Cleveland and New York/LaGuardia to sought-after Florida leisure destinations, such as Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando and Tampa. It will also be adding as many as 14 daily flights on 12 Western U.S. routes to Boise, Idaho; Palm Springs, California; and Bend, Oregon. November’s domestic highlights include:
—Starting new service between Washington Dulles and Key West, Florida
—Resuming service between San Francisco and Tampa, Florida
—Resuming service between Denver and Miami, Florida
—Increasing daily service between Los Angeles and Maui, Hawaii
International
United said that it intends to fly 38 percent of its international schedule in November, as compared with the same month last year, representing a six-point increase over October 2020. Part of that growth will be a resumption of 29 international routes to cities across Asia, Europe and Latin America.
TransAtlantic:
—Resuming thrice-weekly service between Denver and Frankfurt, Germany
—Increased, five-times-weekly between Houston and Frankfurt, Germany
TransPacific:
—Resuming thrice-weekly nonstop service between San Francisco and Taipei, Taiwan
—Increased, five-times-weekly service between San Francisco and Seoul, South Korea
Caribbean and Latin America:
—Restarting thrice-weekly service between Houston and Santiago, Chile
—Restarting thrice-weekly service between Houston and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
—Resuming service to seven Caribbean and Central American destinations, including Antigua, Curacao, Grand Cayman, Managua, Nassau, St. Lucia and Roatan.
—Expanding service on over 20 routes to popular beach destinations throughout Mexico, including new sew service to Acapulco and Zihuatanejo and expanded service to Cancún, Cozumel, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.
For more information, visit united.com.
