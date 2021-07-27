Last updated: 02:38 PM ET, Tue July 27 2021

US Air Travel Numbers Continue to Improve

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 27, 2021

Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac.
PHOTO: Passenger airplane sitting on the tarmac. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images E+/guvendemir)

New data shows that airlines in the United States saw an increase in passengers for May, but the numbers are still down considerably from pre-pandemic levels.

According to Reuters.com, the U.S. Transportation Department revealed Monday that carriers around the country carried 56.6 million passengers in May 2021, an increase of around 19 percent when compared to April.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
United Kingdom and United States flags.

UK Airline Industry Calls for Reopening to Vaccinated US...

Los Angeles downtown

Los Angeles Hosts Largest Travel Industry Event Since Pandemic...

Panoramic view of Valletta at sunset with Carmelite Church dome and St. Pauls Anglican Cathedral. Malta (photo via Bareta / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Malta Tourism Authority Begins Using VeriFLY App

PHOTO: White House in Washington, D.C. (photo via solomonjee / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

White House Not Lifting COVID-Related Travel Restrictions...

Tokyo, tokyo skyline, tokyo sky tree

Japan Hopes Olympics Can Still Provide Long-Term Benefits to...

The May totals were still an estimated 30 percent below the same month in 2019.

Transportation Department data also found that airlines carried 27 percent fewer domestic passengers and 51 percent fewer international passengers in May when compared to the 81 million passengers transported in May 2019.

The 56.6 million passengers transported in May 2021 is up more than 600 percent when compared to the eight million passengers served in May 2020.

Earlier this month, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reported that airport passenger screening numbers have surpassed 2019 levels for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hammock Cove Antigua and Barbuda

Frontier Airlines Launching Antigua and Barbuda Flights

Breeze Airways Already Running Into Headwinds

Now Airlines Are Concerned About Fuel Shortage

Delta Increases Flights for Canada Reopening

Southwest Airlines Partners With Sabre, Now Offering Flights on GDS

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS