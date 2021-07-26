Eric Bowman | July 26, 2021 11:12 AM ET
Bowman’s Travel Brief: Growing Optimism in Tourism
Seemingly everywhere you turn, there’s positive news to be found in the travel industry.
We’re still not back to normal and the full recovery is going to take time. However, it’s encouraging to see the growing optimism that surrounds tourism right now.
Even as the Delta variant causes worry for some and COVID-19 continues to impact travel rules, new research and reports showcase the rise in traveler confidence.
Recent data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) highlights how safe the majority of travelers feel flying again right now.
The major US airlines posted mixed Q2 results, but the profits are growing. The TSA also keeps setting pandemic era records for screening over 2 million passengers per day multiple times this summer.
Mexico’s tourism numbers continue to climb, Europe is regaining its spot as the most desired travel destination for US tourists and Caribbean tourism is also shining bright.
Last week the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) expressed optimism regarding travel for this summer and beyond as well.
“With the 2021 summer season underway, there is increasing evidence in the marketplace that pent-up demand is roaring back much earlier and at a much quicker pace than forecasters had predicted,” the CTO said.
The positive signs are there. We are climbing out of last year’s downward spiral.
Don’t get me wrong though, there are still challenges ahead. It’s not going to be as easy as just flipping a switch and things are magically back to the way they used to be before this pandemic wreaked havoc on the world.
However, we can’t dwell on the negative. If we keep finding and focusing on the positive stories, the full recovery for travel will be here before we know it.
How do you feel about the travel industry’s path to recovery? Let me know on Twitter and Instagram: @EricBowman_
Get Caught Up
In case you missed it:
US appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in Florida.
Officials warn against Las Vegas travel amid the COVID-19 surge.
Hawaii’s Safe Travels Program may not be lifted this year.
US government extends land border closures with Canada and Mexico.
5 things to know about what it’s like cruising the Caribbean right now.
House passes a bill requiring TSA to develop improved COVID-19 related protocols.
These are the world’s best airlines in 2021.
Top Offers
For all your travel offer needs be sure to bookmark www.travelpulse.com/deals.
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS