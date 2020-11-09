US Airlines Adding Flights to Cancun
November 09, 2020
Officials from Cancun International Airport announced several new flights have been added to the scheduled from the United States.
According to the Riviera Maya News, the Cancun airport’s managing company Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) revealed that multiple carriers in the U.S. were adding service to the popular Mexican destination in November and December.
United Airlines announced it would restart nonstop service between Cleveland and Cancun for the first time since August 2019. The weekly flights will launch on December 19 and fly between the cities on each subsequent Saturday.
Southwest Airlines also revealed it would resume weekly nonstop flights between Nashville and Cancun beginning on November 7, marking the first international flight from Nashville International Airport since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As for Canadian travelers looking to visit Mexico, Sunwing announced the resumption of twice-weekly flights between Toronto and Cancun starting November 7.
ASUR officials also said Cancun International Airport is seeing a steady increase in arrivals, with the property averaging more than 300 operations per day and over 1,000 flights reported between Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
International airlines that operated service to Cancun include Air Canada, Alaska, American, Avianca, Copa, Delta, Edelweiss, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, Sunwing, United and West Jet.
