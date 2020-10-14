Is Cancun, Mexico Safe for Travel? Here’s What Tourists Need to Know
Over the years, Cancun and the surrounding areas have become some of the most popular tourist destinations in Mexico to visit. These areas are especially appealing to those living in places with cooler, and not so sunny, weather.
As the fall and winter months approach, travelers are becoming more and more willing to take a vacation and are wondering if Cancun is a safe place to go.
The fact that the destination has been successfully open since June without having to shut down should tell you something. Tourists have been filtering in and out of their favorite resorts, soaking up the sun on those lovely white-sand beaches and indulging in all the delicious cuisine throughout the summer months.
How is it that this destination has been so successful in welcoming visitors?
It’s not without preparation. Cancun was among the first destinations to adopt WTTC’s health and hygiene protocols and earn the global safety stamp. The popular tourist destination didn’t waste any time implementing new safety measures to ensure visitors feel comfortable during their stays.
The protocols have been implemented in a way that ensure safety but don't take away from the guests’ vacation. From ground markers and spaced out pool chairs (to remind guests of social distancing) to motion-activated doors and hand sanitizer strategically placed throughout resorts, visitors can enjoy their stay in paradise while also staying healthy.
Employees working at the Cancun and Riviera Maya resorts are going above and beyond to make certain things stay clean and sanitized. Pool chairs are disinfected between each use; public areas are frequently cleaned and sanitized, and barriers are set up at counters where guests and employees interact.
Although, only limited interaction is needed, as the resorts are using QR codes for travelers to download all the information they might need throughout their stay. From restaurant menus and spa treatments to excursion opportunities and daily resort schedules, guests can browse all the happenings right from their personal device.
Chris Hoff, a travel advisor at Elm Grove Travel, recently stayed at the Coral Level at Iberostar Selection Cancun. Having not been to Mexico since March, she was eager to get back to one of her favorite places. She felt completely comfortable throughout her stay in Cancun.
“Our experience was great, felt totally safe the entire time. The staff all wore masks and face shields. I wouldn’t hesitate to go back!” Hoff explained, adding that the resort had an intimate, boutique feel, with every suite offering a beautiful ocean view.
The destination is currently at a “yellow” in a phased reopening where Red is total lockdown, Orange is small-scale partial reopening, Yellow is medium-scale reopening and Green is back to normal.
According to Eridany Ceci Chávez Sánchez, Executive Sales Assistant at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, “Currently the state of Quintana Roo is at a Yellow phase, which translates in fewer restrictions regarding certain facilities, for example Hotels can operate at 60% of their capacity.”
Other employees of this resort seem optimistic about entering future phases and continuing to welcome more guests back, as long as people follow the provided guidelines.
The Cancun International Airport recently had a surge in arrivals, seeing the most air operations in a single day since the coronavirus outbreak began. Even as the airport becomes busier, there are still health protocols in place which include social distancing when possible and wearing face coverings.
Traveling to Cancun is nowhere near the same as it was prior to March, but overall, it’s safe and working its way back to being the place tourists know and love. Certain activities, such as going to the bars and nightclubs, are not available yet, but visitors will find plenty of ways to relax, unwind and enjoy a much-needed vacation after spending a few stressful months at home.
Anyone looking for a beach destination to jet set to this fall or winter can feel confident in choosing Cancun.
