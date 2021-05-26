US Downgrades Mexico’s Air Safety Rating
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff May 26, 2021
The United States has downgraded Mexico’s air safety rating, which bars Mexican carriers from adding new routes to the U.S.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico from a Category 1 to a Category 2 and said that it would increase scrutiny of flights to the U.S.
The regulator also offered assistance, noting that it is "fully committed to helping the Mexican aviation authority improve its safety oversight system to a level that meets" international standards, according to Reuters.
The FAA also said that it is "ready to provide expertise and resources" to resolve issues raised during assessments.
Mexico believes it will recover its rating quickly.
"I think it will be a relatively quick and easy process," deputy transport minister Carlos Moran told Reuters. "I hope it is less than three months."
