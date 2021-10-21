US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Continue to Improve
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff October 21, 2021
Travel continues to pick up as evidenced by air ticket sales. The Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) most recent data shows that ARC-accredited travel agency air ticket sales increased 175 percent year over year in September 2021.
This is good news following a 328 percent year-over-year increase in air ticket sales during August 2021.
The consolidated dollar value of tickets sold by agencies in September totaled $3.2 billion, up from $1.2 billion in September 2020 and edging slightly higher compared to the August 2021 total.
International sales are also improving. Month-over-month, September 2021 international trips and total trips increased by 3 percent and 1 percent, respectively. U.S. domestic trips increased less than 1 percent.
“Historically, we expect sales and total trips to decline month over month in September,” said Steve Solomon, vice president of global sales, marketing operations and customer experience at ARC. “This year, month-over-month sales started to decline between July and August due to travel restrictions triggered by the delta variant. We’re encouraged to see that decline leveling off, and ticket sales and trip numbers improving with the news of international travel to the U.S. becoming easier for vaccinated travelers beginning in November.”
For September 2021, total passenger trips settled by ARC increased 103 percent year over year from 7.6 million to 15.4 million.
U.S. domestic passenger trips increased 98 percent to 11 million year-over-year.
Trips abroad were also up. International passenger trips increased 115 percent to 4.4 million during the same period.
Flight prices are increasing and passenger volume picks up. The average U.S. roundtrip ticket price increased to $390 in September 2021, up from $343 in September 2020.
