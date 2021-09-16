US Travel Agency Air Ticket Sales Increase Year Over Year
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff September 16, 2021
In a positive sign for travel agents, Airlines Reporting Corp. (ARC) said that ARC-accredited travel agencies experienced a 328 percent year-over-year increase in air ticket sales during August 2021.
“Airlines and travel agencies anticipated a drop in overall sales and passenger trips in August as new mandates and border restrictions began taking effect in July,” said Steve Solomon, vice president of global sales, marketing operations and customer experience at ARC. “Our data shows that decline beginning to level off toward the end of August. In the coming months, there will be some uncertainty and volatility as schools reopen, businesses delay return-to-office dates, and as countries introduce new travel restrictions.”
According to ARC, the consolidated dollar value of tickets sold by agencies in the month of August was $3.2 billion, which is up from $715 million in August 2020 but down from $4 billion in July 2021.
ARC also reported that total passenger trips settled by ARC in the month of August increased 151 percent year over year, from 6 million to 15.2 million, and U.S. domestic and international passenger trips increased 145 percent and 168 percent year over year, respectively.
In total, U.S. domestic passenger trips reached 10.9 million, and there were 4.3 million international trips.
Plane tickets also increased. In August, the average U.S. roundtrip ticket price rose to $398, which is up more than $70 from $321 in August 2020.
