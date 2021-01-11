Viral Videos Show Multiple Airline Passengers Acting Unruly
Airlines & Airports Janeen Christoff January 11, 2021
The hashtag #NoFlyList is trending on Twitter and showcases videos of passengers being removed from airplanes or being stopped in airports purportedly after the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.
The gentlemen in the video below became upset after reportedly refusing to wear a mask on his flight home.
While many claim the travelers are being removed for participating in the violent riot, that fact has not been confirmed.
Needless to say, however, passengers are becoming upset and unruly as political tensions rise around the country and they are taking it out in the air and in airports more frequently.
Following the violence at the Capitol, 14 passengers were banned from Alaska Airlines after displaying bad behavior on a flight from Dulles International Airport to Seattle.
A shouting match broke out on a flight en route to Washington D.C. after several supporters of President Donald Trump projected a Trump 2020 logo on the ceiling and walls of the plane’s cabin.
The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) has said it believes protesters involved in the storming of the U.S. capitol should be banned from flying.
Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) said that the union is “incredibly concerned about recent politically motivated incidents on board passenger aircraft.
“Regardless of one’s political beliefs, the cabin of a commercial aircraft must, out of necessity, be a calm environment for the safety of everyone on board,” said Hendrick.
