American Airlines Investigating Onboard Altercation Involving Trump Supporters
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood January 07, 2021
A shouting match broke out on a flight en route to Washington D.C. after several supporters of President Donald Trump projected a Trump 2020 logo on the ceiling and walls of the plane’s cabin.
According to The Associated Press, American Airlines Flight 1291 had just landed at Washington Dulles International Airport from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday when the incident occurred.
And so it begins.— Maranie R. Staab (@MaranieRae) January 6, 2021
On a plane from TX —> DC flight attendants are struggling to control a plane full of Trump supporters as they display a pro-Trump projection and harass others passengers bound for DC.
[DM to license]#dc #trump #trumprally #protest #thisisamerica #sos pic.twitter.com/BlTCbD8ntl
The aircraft was taxing to the Washington D.C. airport’s gate when arguments began breaking out between several Trump supporters and other passengers. During the verbal battle, insults were shouted by those involved until a flight attendant intervened.
American said the police were not called since the plane was already arriving at the gate and the passengers deplaned without further incident.
“Our team is reviewing this incident,” American spokesman Curtis Blessing told The AP. “We applaud our outstanding crewmembers for their professionalism in de-escalating a tense onboard situation and getting our customers to their destination safely.”
Earlier this week, a young child kicking the back of a passenger’s seat appeared to be the trigger for a fight between two women on a Spirit Airlines that landed at Portland International Airport in Oregon.
The year 2020 will go down as a year unlike any other, so here’s TravelPulse’s Patrick Clarke giving us a look back at some of the most notable naughty passengers of 2020.
