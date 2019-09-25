Virgin Atlantic Unveils Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Plane
September 25, 2019
Guests traveling to Orlando, Florida from London’s Gatwick airport were in for a big surprise today as they boarded Virgin Atlantic’s recently unveiled Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge plane.
Kids of all ages can now start getting excited from the moment they board their flight for their Walt Disney World vacation and visiting the brand new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge which opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios this past August.
The Boeing 747 aircraft has been wrapped with the famous Millennium Falcon design and been dubbed “The Falcon” itself. The decal measures 44 meters or slightly more than 144 feet and took three weeks to print. If laid out flat, the wrap used to cover the aircraft would cover four tennis courts.
“We are incredibly proud to see ‘The Falcon’ take flight, featuring the iconic Millennium Falcon, from the much-loved Star Wars saga, as it wings passengers to experience the thrilling, new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida," Joe Thompson, Managing Director of Virgin Holidays, said.
"Over the last three decades, we have taken millions of British holiday-makers to enjoy the magic of Disney and we know that so many of our customers have been excited about planning their trip to experience this new land. We hope those lucky enough to board ‘The Falcon’ will enjoy their journey with us, even more.”
Virgin Holidays is also offering a special experience to holidaymakers traveling to Walt Disney World between February 15th and 22nd – known as The Ultimate Virgin Holidays Star Wars Experience.
Guests will enjoy flights to and from Orlando on board “The Falcon” – which promises to have special enhancements to the flight. They will also get Early Park Access; enjoy a dessert party at Epcot – Star Wars-themed of course; a seven-night stay at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort, Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge; park tickets for all seven days; a Disney dining plan; and Star Wars-themed magic bands.
Those participating in the special experience will also enjoy the ease of private transfers and an immersive Star Wars dining experience with characters and a Disney Imagineer.
Those not traveling on “The Falcon” can participate in Virgin Atlantic’s social media competition, where the winners will win two seats for The Ultimate Virgin Holidays Star Wars Experience, by posting photos of the plane with the hashtag ‘TheFalcon’. To be considered for the drawing, you must post before October 9th.
