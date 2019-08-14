Last updated: 05:25 PM ET, Wed August 14 2019

WATCH: Mysterious Fog Fills Cabin of Delta Flight

A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport
PHOTO: A Delta Air Lines Boeing 717-200 at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines passengers were left shaken up when their flight from Jacksonville to New York filled with a mysterious fog while awaiting takeoff on the tarmac Sunday night.

Passenger Amanda Goncalves said there was no odor but that the fog lasted for approximately 30 minutes. Making matters worse, passengers said crew members failed to inform them about what was happening.

"People were wondering why it was lasting so long but... the flight attendants didn't really make an announcement. (They joked that) they were practicing for their Halloween haunted house... instead of saying it was from the humidity or condensation," Goncalves told Action News Jax.

Some passengers captured video of the intense fog.

Aviation expert Wayne Ziskal suspects the mist was in fact the result of condensation.

"We have our weather situation down here from the point of high humidity and the temperatures that we have in the summertime. If you are a regular flyer this is something you might see that would last 30 seconds when they change air condition systems," he told Action News Jax.

Ziskal pointed out that pilots and crew members should have been more vocal about the lack of danger in this instance.

The flight was delayed but eventually continued onto New York where it landed without incident.

