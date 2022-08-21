Last updated: 04:26 PM ET, Sun August 21 2022

Which Airlines Are Cutting Routes This Fall?

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 21, 2022

Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport.
Planes on runway at New York's JFK airport. (photo via XavierMarchant / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Airlines haven’t taken a scissors to their respective fall schedules; they’ve taken a machete.

Domestic carriers have apparently seen enough this summer with the numerous delays and cancellations and are trying to balance their workload with a reduced staff and the correct number of flights. In many instances, that has meant eliminating routes from the fall schedules – as American Airlines did by cutting 31,000 flights in November alone.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
The magnificent Blue Hole is one of the natural wonders that Belize offers its visitors. (Lomingen / iStock / Getty Images Plus).

Take an Adventure Into the Sacred World of Mayan Culture in...

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER

American Airlines Pilots Want 20 Percent Salary Boost

The Charging Bull on Wall Street, NYC

Unions Want Airlines to Continue Practice of No Stock Buybacks

Scenic view of Roseau town and sea, Dominica island

Tiny Dominica Taking Big Steps to Increase Visitor Arrivals

But American isn’t the only carrier making those decisions.

Others have followed suit, and it’s going to force air travelers to juggle their schedules and make some decisions prior to the holidays.

United has cut flights. JetBlue has eliminated a modest number of fall flights. Delta asked for, and received, permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to reduce the number of flights into and out of the three major New York City airports to help alleviate congestion.

“The recent cuts appear to impact routes between smaller cities to hubs and in some cases less flights between major hubs,” Mike Arnot, an airline industry commentator and spokesman for the flight data service Cirium, told Travel+Leisure. “Does the airline really need 15 flights a day when 9 might do?”

Air travel in September and October is not believed to be impacted, but the all-important holiday season will be upon us shortly. The number of flights, and the airfare, will almost certainly be impacted.

“It means generally the flights that do fly this holiday season will be fuller, with less opportunities to upgrade, for example, and higher fares,” says Cirium’s Arnot.

In turn, limited capacity is akin to less demand, which means higher costs and a decreased chance to rebook a flight if you are delayed, canceled or, worse, bumped.

“As always, book early,” Arnot says. “The airlines will try hard to fly their schedules. They don’t make money cutting back for peak periods.”

For more information on United States

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
(photo via Boom supersonic)

Delta Air Lines Taking Cautious Approach to Supersonic Jets

Delta Air Lines

American Airlines Pilots Want 20 Percent Salary Boost

Unions Want Airlines to Continue Practice of No Stock Buybacks

Spirit Airlines Reveals Record-Setting Summer Flight Performance

American Airlines Honors First African American Woman To Earn Pilot's License With All-Black, Female Crew

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS