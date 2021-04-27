Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Miami Airport
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 27, 2021
One person was charged with a crime and another was treated for injuries after a massive fight broke out at a Florida airport.
According to CBSMiami.com, Miami-Dade Police said Jameel Decquir was charged with disorderly conduct after a brawl involving several travelers occurred on Concourse D, gate 12, in the American Airlines terminal of Miami International Airport.
Reports claim that four people were waiting for standby seats for a flight to Chicago, but there were only three available seats. When the gate agent asked the next group of three people if they wanted the open seats, the seven travelers began to exchange comments.
Shortly after the verbal confrontation started, it turned physical, with other travelers in the airport catching the incident on film. The footage shows the standby passengers punching and kicking each other next to a row of seats.
“Part of me is a little bit not surprised that people are like, it seems like crazier and crazier stuff is going on in the news, so this is like, it’s almost become a new normal, honestly,” passenger Stefano Paparella told CBSMiami.
One of the unidentified victims was treated on the scene for injuries sustained during the fight.
Last week, footage surfaced of a wild brawl on board a plane that saw a male passenger grab a woman by the hair and punch her in the face.
